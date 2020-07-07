MILTON — Arthur's Pet Pantry will hold its sixth annual Bone Hunt from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Milton State Park.
The hunt will be adhering to CDC guideline, with masks and social distancing.
Vendors, food trucks, and music by Eric Bergmueller and DJ Donnie Mapes will be featured. Pastor Ricky Phillips will bless animals at 1:15 p.m., with a bone hunt starting at 1:30 on the soccer fields. Only one person per dog will be allowed on th efield during the hunt.
Participating organizations and businesses will include: Sheltering Hearts, Patriot K9, Haven to Home, SUN Pets, Boof Biscuit, Carrie Gessner 31, Jordan Essentials, Carrie Weller Scentsy, Dog Watch, Brookpark Supply with nail trimming, Dena Wise, Unique Treasures and More, Ann Prancing Paws and Pet Products, South Paw Dog Training, Celia Beck, Linsay Kremer Tastefully Simple, Momma T’s Creations, Kristin Allen Born to late Tie Dyed, Paparazzi, Bent and Wired, Outfoxed Crafts, Tupperware, Nn Photography, Gunzey’s, Emily’s Lunch Box, When Pigs Fly, Houtzs Sweet Treats, and the Milton Fire Department and Turbot Township fire departments.
