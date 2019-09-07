Conservancy to celebrate anniversary

LAURELTON — At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, the Buffalo Creek Watershed Alliance of the Merrill Linn Conservancy will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its passive water treatment facility located near the headwaters of Buffalo Creek in western Union County.
The facility, on Buffalo Flat Road in Bald Eagle State Forest, has successfully reduced the acidity of the water in the first seven miles of Buffalo Creek by diverting part of the stream flow through two limestone basins. The reduced acidity level has created conditions favorable for a greater variety of living creatures to flourish downstream including brook trout and an array of insects.
The public is invited to meet those who created the remediation site, tour the project area to learn how the system operates, and wade into the creek just below the outlet of the site to observe first-hand what critters now live there. For more information about the project, visit www.buffalocreek.org.
Directions: From Route 45 turn north on to Stony Run Road, a forestry road located about 100 yards east of the intersection of Routes 235 and 45 near the Laurelton Center. Continue on Stony Run Road for 3.2 miles to the intersection of Buffalo Flat Road. Turn right on Buffalo Flat Road; drive 1.6 miles to the entrance road to the remediation site and the celebration.
