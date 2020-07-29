Mifflinburg student wins essay contest

MIFFLINBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) recently offered a Young Americans Scholarship through an annual essay contest.
The named Young Americans for the 2019-2020 school year were asked to write a one-page essay briefly explaining what it means to them to be a Young American and explain to us where they see their leadership skills taking them over the next five years.
On Monday, July 27, a $500 scholarship was presented toto Mollie Bomgardner, of Mifflinburg Area High School, as this year’s scholarship recipient.
As a senior at Mifflinburg Area High School, Bomgardner was the captain of varsity girls basketball team and a member of the 2019 Final Four State Tournament Basketball Team. Her other activities included Link Crew, National Honor Society, Student Government, Youth Group, 4-H and choir. She received the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award from the University of Rochester and was named Mifflinburg’s 2019 homecoming queen.
Bomgardner is a swim instructor at the Mifflinburg Area Pool and Park, volunteers at her church, is active in her 4-H Club and helps to sort recyclables.
“Young Americans influence their classmates in a positive way and encourage them to always do their best,” Bomgardner said. “It means I am a person others can look up to and I demonstrate good actions and behavior. I think a Young American puts others before themselves and looks to find success for an entire team or group. They listen to others and look for ways to solve conflicts instead of creating them. While these skills have been important during my years in school, I also know they will help me in the future. My leadership skills will follow me in the next four years at college and eventually, during my future career as an elementary teacher.”
She concluded her essay with this statement, “It’s been a great privilege to be selected as a Young American. Representing the program made me strive to be better as I know others are watching. Serving as a school leader isn’t always easy but it’s worth it to influence others and help them succeed. I know I will take the lessons I have learned this year from the Young American Program with me in the future and hopefully influence others to become great leaders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.