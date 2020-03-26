BERWICK — The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation will be using its Disaster Relief Fund to coordinate initiatives and grants that support the region and its front-line nonprofits at a time when it is most critical.

The goal is to provide flexible resources where they are needed most through a streamlined grant process. Information on the upcoming grant round will be shared in the coming days.

The Disaster Relief Fund was established in 2011 to provide support for disaster recovery efforts in Columbia, lower Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.

For more information, visit csgiving.org.