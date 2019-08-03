Now set up at BrookPark Farm
LEWISBURG — The Turtle Creek Dog Park may be gone, but its popular dog run is being brought back into service.
Boy Scout Troop 538 member Connor Wood, a Life Scout eligible for Eagle Scout, said the need for a local dog park became apparent when the Turtle Creek property changed hands to make room for a church.
Wood noted there was a plan about a year ago to take the wooden pen where dogs were allowed to play off-leash and set it up near the BrookPark Pet Supply store. But that plan was postponed due to the unusually wet weather of 2018.
Wood, who will be starting as a Lewisburg Area High School sophomore in a few weeks, said the idea of adapting the fenced-in dog run at the park thus began to look good as an Eagle Scout qualifier.
“I knew how the community here loved the dog park,” he said, “They always talked about it. And so I thought it would be in my best interest to recreate that here.”
Signatures had to be collected in the process of getting approval. Wood needed his Scouting Committee and Boy Scout Council to sign off on the project, as well as his own signature. Final signatures before induction as Eagle Scout would include a representative of the beneficiary or the community as represented by the BrookPark Pet Supply store.
Wood used the actual fence slats and gates from the dog run which was a feature for years at Stein Lane and Supplee Mill Road. It is slightly a smaller than the original, and the gate hardware was replaced and the entire pen was re-stained. Over 220 hours of work went into the project.
Wood said more than a dozen volunteers helped out with construction nearly two weeks ago, with the work continuing through the week that followed. They finished last Sunday.
The project, which fulfills a community need, fits right in with scouting ideals.
“Helping the community is way better than helping yourself,” Wood said. “Helping yourself progress in scouts helps the community more than you could hope to know.”
Wood started as a Tiger Scout before he moved, with parents Lynn and Ian Wood, to Lewisburg where he joined Troop 538, based at Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
