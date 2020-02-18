WATSONTOWN — Meghan Solomon describes she and her husband Eric as being “major dog lovers.”
For those who know the Solomons, it should come as no surprise that their new business has a canine theme. The family has two labrador retrievers.
Wagging Tail Coffee Co., a business which specializes in serving lattes and coffee from a utility trailer, opened for business during the Watsontown Community Yard Sales in September.
Solomon credits her husband with coming up with the name for the business.
“We’re major dog lovers,” she said. “(Eric) said ‘when a dog’s wagging its tail, that’s their way of showing love.’”
The love and enthusiasm the Solomons have for their new business, and the community, is evident to anyone who stops by the trailer.
Solomon said her business is open about two days per week, with the trailer set up along East Ninth Street in Watsontown. The couple purchased the trailer in Montgomery, and renovated it to suit the business.
On Monday, Solomon was serving free cake to patrons in honor of her birthday.
“We’re, basically, open when my husband doesn’t work,” Solomon said. “We try to open two days a week.”
She noted that hours are dependent on her husband’s work schedule as the couple has three young children who must be cared for.
“We do regular lattes, ice coffee, coffee,” Solomon said, of the business. “We do specialty lattes.”
The Solomons create their own specialty lattes, which are then named by patrons.
The business was founded after the family returned to living in Watsontown. Meghan graduated from the Warrior Run High School, while Eric is a Milton graduate who served in the U.S. Army.
“We traveled for the last eight years, due to my husband being in the military,” Solomon explained. “We were stationed in Washington state. Everything there is coffee and food trucks.”
It was that experience which inspired the Solomons to open a one-of-a-kind business in Watsontown.
“When you start a business, you don’t know if it will do well,” Solomon said, adding that she’s been surprised with the number of community members who have patronized her business.
“The people are so pleasant,” she said. “They aren’t on their phones. They’re chatting (with one another).”
Lines tend to be long when Wagging Tail Coffee Co. is open for business.
“Sometimes, (patrons) will wait for an hour,” Solomon said, adding that her patrons don’t complain about having to wait in line to be served.
“What we focus on is giving back to the community,” she said. “We partner with Warrior Run. We give them our ground coffee for Defender Cafe.”
The cafe is operated as part of the high school’s special education program, with life skills and autistic support students selling coffee and pastries to students and staff each morning.
In addition to donating to Defender Cafe, Solomon said her business has a drink called The Eagle’s Next. Ten percent of the sales from the drink is donated monthly to the Turbotville Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Association for a snack pack program.
“We like to give back,” Solomon said. “We want to make the town better.”
In addition to serving two days per week along East Ninth Street, Solomon said Wagging Tail Coffee Co. will be open this spring and summer during a farmer’s market, which will operate Saturdays in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Days and times the coffee company will be open along East Ninth Street are posted in advance on the business’ Facebook page.
