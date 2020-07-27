SELINSGROVE — Once rescheduled, the preliminary hearing for the man who allegedly shot and killed two people in a Snyder County restaurant parking lot will be in Middleburg.
An official with the office of Judge John Reed confirmed that the hearing for Christopher T. Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, would use the larger Snyder County Court facilities available at the county seat.
A hearing, contingent upon Fernanders being able to attend, was to have happened at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, but a continuance was filed by his attorneys because his condition. The continuance was granted but a new date had not been set.
Papers filed indicated Fernanders followed Heather S. Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, on the evening of Friday, July 10, to the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant where he allegedly shot and killed her. A man state troopers said accompanied Campbell, Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, was also allegedly shot and killed by Fernanders.
Fernanders was wounded after a restaurant patron with a legally carried firearm exited the restaurant and fired three or four rounds. He was reportedly in serious condition at Geisinger Medical Center for a time and recently downgraded to critical condition.
However, the hospital could neither confirm the reports nor deny that Fernanders was still a patient there.
Fernanders was preliminarily arraigned at Geisinger on allegations which included two counts of first degree murder and several firearms felonies.
Misdemeanor counts of contempt for violation of order or agreement, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, stalking, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person were also pending. He faces misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary harassment allegations in Northumberland County as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.