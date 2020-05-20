WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is offering discounted tuition for active-duty military during the 2020-2021 Academic Year.
Active-duty military can receive a discounted tuition rate of $250 per semester credit hour, up to a maximum of 18 credit hours or $4,500 per fiscal year.
The discount applies both to remote and on-campus classes.
The $250 per-credit rate aligns with the $250 per-credit benefit offered by the Armed Forces Tuition Assistance program. When the discounted tuition rate is combined with that program, active military are eligible to earn credits tuition-free at Penn College. Each military branch has its own application and procedures to be eligible for the Armed Forces Tuition Assistance program.
For more information about the discounted tuition rate for active military, visit www.pct.edu/activeduty, email Chet Beaver, coordinator of veteran and military services, at cmb20@pct.edu, or call 800-367-9222.
