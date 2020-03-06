Last week, I walked through a list of drivers who could potentially replace Jimmie Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports when he retires from NASCAR competition at the end of this season.
This week, I’m taking a look at the series Johnson could race in next. In announcing his retirement late last year, Johnson said he plans on competing in some motorsports divisions.
During “Speedweeks” at Daytona, Johnson said he would consider racing full time in either IMSA or World Endurance Championship competition.
Both divisions would be a good fit for Johnson as he has raced in sports cars in the past and I rate his chances of success in either series as high, as long as he signs to drive for a top team.
Although I prefer oval tracks to road courses, I am a big fan of the IMSA series as the races are generally highly competitive. I would absolutely love to see Johnson racing full time in IMSA.
Johnson has also mentioned the possibility of competing in an IndyCar race on a road course, and announced on Wednesday he’ll soon be testing an IndyCar owned by the Arrow McLaren SP team.
The test will occur on the road course in Birmingham, Ala. He has made it clear that IndyCar racing on oval tracks is too dangerous and something he is not interested in.
I would caution Johnson against competing in an IndyCar. Other than participating in a Formula 1 ride swap several years ago with Fernando Alonso — and the upcoming test — Johnson has no experience in a car anything like an IndyCar.
At the same time, Johnson will be 45 years old next season, while most of the drivers entering IndyCar competition are half his age.
I would not want to see Johnson compete in an IndyCar as I believe his chances of success there would be minimal. It would be really cool to see Johnson step into an IndyCar and win, but I’m a realist and that just isn’t going to happen.
There is a division similar to IndyCar that I could see Johnson competing in, should the right situation arise.
When Alonso stepped away from Formula 1 competition two years ago, Formula e attempted to lure him to competing in that division as it wanted a driver who would bring star power to the all-electric racing series.
Johnson is another driver who could bring star power to the series and would allow it to build its U.S. fan base.
With ample pre-season testing, I think Johnson could at least be competitive in Formula e, though I’m not sure he could win. On Johnson’s side is the fact that the races last just under one-hour in length and are held entirely on street circuits.
He is ultra fit, and used to racing in events which are much longer in distance. That could give Johnson a leg up on the competition, where the bulk of the drivers would also be much younger than he is.
I believe there’s another electric racing series which Johnson would be an even better fit in. Extreme E, a division for all-electric SUVs, is scheduled to contest its inaugural season in 2021.
While I was initially skeptical when I learned of a series intending to contest races with electric-powered SUVs, I later learned that the SUVs are the style of off-road vehicles which compete annually in the Dakar Rally.
Extreme E will contest five rounds in 2021, all in remote parts of the world. The races will be held in Senegel, Saudi Arabia, Napal, Greenland and through a rainforest in Brazil.
Johnson started his career in off-road truck racing. Given the fact that he said he’d be open to traveling the world with his family to compete in a racing series, I believe Extreme E would be the perfect division for him to compete in next.
Several top drivers from around the world have already expressed an interest in competing in Extreme E, including off-road racer Sebastien Ogier, sports car racers Katherine Legge and Bruno Senna, and Formula E drivers Lucas di Grassi, Andre Lotterer, Daniel Abt and Antonio Felix da Costa.
Regardless of the division Johnson opts to compete in next, I will be watching with interest and hoping he adds even more victories to his already legendary resume.
