MILTON — After briefly being off of work as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, four members of the Milton Borough Department of Public Works are back on the job.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the employees are working individually on projects and practicing social distancing.
"We are repairing a chipper to prepare for spring cleanup, street sweeping, doing work on a box culvert... performing routine maintenance on equipment, and will be doing a spring cleanup once everything is ready to go," Novinger said.
Milton's street sweeper was cleaning the downtown area on Thursday morning.
According to Gov. Tom Wolf's list of life-sustaining businesses, Novinger said local "political units" are not required to suspend in-person operations.
"If the borough did nothing, the work would be overwhelming when we were finally able to resume all normal functions," Novinger said. "We are practicing best practices on cleaning and personal hygiene. We are also staggering lunches and breaks just trying to do the best we can."
She also noted that the borough's recycling center will remain closed through at least the end of April. Lycoming County Resource Management, where the items distributed in the recycling center are taken, is currently closed.
"We would have nowhere to take our recyclables," Novinger said.
