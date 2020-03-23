LEWISBURG — The Rev. Kurt Nelson conducted a Sunday worship service from his house this past week.
It was the second week in a row that Nelson, Bucknell University director of religious and spiritual life and chaplain for the Protestant community, held a service in such homey conditions.
Participation was via video as many congregations have done of late.
The move to a "virtual church" was for the sake of safety amid COVID-19 as well as the fact that much of the Bucknell community is living and working at home. Students will be taking classes online for the rest of the semester and staff will also be conducting class via video.
For now, Nelson's services will be via the Zoom interactive app and Facebook.
Close to 40 families or individuals have joined the online flock with many of them from Pennsylvania. There have also been people checking in from Minnesota, New Hampshire, Portland (Oregon), Maine and a current student from Lockport, N.Y. near Buffalo.
Nelson sought to keep the service as close as he could to what was done at Rooke Chapel on campus.
"There is always a little time for children and a couple of hymns," he said. "There is also one scripture and reflection which I keep really brief."
Prayer time included candles, as it is done in-person. He hoped to try Holy Communion in a couple of weeks though Nelson was unsure how they would do it via video.
"We'll encourage folks to show up with whatever they can find, bread and juice or bread and wine," he said. "I'll do the same thing and we will do the liturgical rite. Hopefully, folks with feel some connection."
Nelson's sermon, from the New Testament book of Matthew, was to comfort at a time when people may fear for their futures.
"Today's worries are not for today. It is hard not to feel anxious in this moment in time," he noted. "I think Jesus was reminding us that a lot of that worry comes from putting our faith in the wrong things."
Nelson suggested listing three things to be grateful for each day in the days ahead.
The video service also offered a chance for some creativity. Nelson's brother Carl pointed the camera through a window toward a tree, then drew a bright, red cardinal on the screen using a video paintbrush.
