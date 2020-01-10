Coffee shop moving to Milton

MILTON — Citing the vibrancy of the community — and the potential for additional growth once the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project is complete — a Union County businessman is looking forward to opening a coffee shop in downtown Milton.
Colbey Kauffman, owner of Tastecraft Cafe of Lewisburg, is preparing to open a new Milton location.
A soft opening will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at 41 Broadway, Milton.
Kauffman noted that the business’ Lewisburg location, located at 323 Market St., will temporarily be closing its doors on Monday.
“We started in Mifflinburg three years ago as a gourmet specialty store,” Kauffman explained.
When the Lewisburg location opened, he said the store was initially a mixture of that specialty store and operated as a coffee shop.
“Over the last two years, we’ve been exclusively a coffee shop,” Kauffman said. “We roast all of our coffee in house.”
He said the business employs approximately six people, all of whom will be transferring from Lewisburg to Milton. He expects to open another Union County location in the future.
“We do fully intend to have a Lewisburg store, whether it be renovated at our current location or moved to a new location,” Kauffman said.
He said the business leases its Lewisburg location, while it purchased the building along Broadway where it will operate in Milton.
“We were looking for a larger space,” Kauffman said. “We do a fairly significant online business... This location allows us to grow and expand that.”
Primarily, Kauffman said the business sells French macaron gift sets online.
He describes a French macaron as a meringue-based cookie that comes in a variety of flavors.
“We get them from a bakery in New York City,” he said, of the macarons. “We sell a lot of them. People come from all over to get them because they are so hard to find.”
In addition to the French macarons, Kauffman said Tastecraft’s new Milton location will feature ice cream and a variety of coffees.
“We will have five drip-coffee roasts, roasted in house,” Kauffman said.
The business will have a Brazilian light roast and an Ethiopian medium roast, which are currently featured at the Lewisburg store.
In addition, the Milton store will have a new dark Sumatra roast and a Honduran roast. Other new roasts will also be introduced on a rotating basis.
“The Ethiopian is more a vibrant, fairly floral roast,” Kauffman said. “It’s really good in lattes... The Honduran is more along the lines of what they sell at Starbucks.”
He believes the Milton community will enjoy what his coffee shop has to offer.
“We put a lot of effort into the atmosphere,” Kauffman said. “We want to be inviting for everyone... Having a place where people can go to have a meeting or relax, it’s a very important part of a community.”
He expects the business will do well in Milton.
“We are excited to be a part of the Milton community,” Kauffman said. “It’s a great community with a lot of (activity)... With the development of the (CSVT), it’s going to become more (vibrant).”
Kauffman said the hours for Tastecraft’s Milton location have not yet been finalized, although he expects they will mirror the hours of the Lewisburg cafe. That store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.