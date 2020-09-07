PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Cheryl Graham has been named PennDOT District 3’s Employee of the Month for September 2020.
Graham is the receptionist and switchboard operator for District 3. In this position, she greets visitors as well as business partners who visit the District 3 office building. Cheryl answers calls coming into the District Office and directs them to the appropriate individual.
Over the past year, Graham was tasked to assemble New Employee Orientation Program books. On her own, she reviewed the documents to ensure the most current policy was being used and updated as needed. She continues to support human resources by assisting with payroll and leave, purging files, logging placement files, shredding, assembling various books, trained with the training coordinator and begun assisting with training records and spreadsheets.
Over the past year-and-a-half that Graham has been employed by District 3, she has continued to reach out to assist with various projects outside her required duties including helping create Legislative Contact Books and assisting other units throughout the district.
She lives in Muncy and has a son and daughter, five grandchildren, and raised three nephews, one which is still at home.
Bucknell University
LEWISBURG — Professor Thelathia “Nikki” Young has been named Bucknell University’s provost for Equality and Inclusive Excellence.
Her appointment, effective Aug. 1, followed a year in which she served as interim associate provost.
During her time as interim associate provost, Young transformed inclusivity training for faculty and staff through an open-participation workshop series. Believing that all members of university hiring committees should be educated in equity and inclusion, she also expanded workshops related to recruitment strategies that prioritize diversity advocacy. Her most recent project, the Transforming Communities Initiative, creates space for students, faculty and staff to engage in honest conversations around race and difference on campus.
Young earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and a Ph.D. in religious ethics from Emory University.
In the wake of national protests following the death of George Floyd in May, Young wrote to the Bucknell community, noting the “need for the entire campus to understand and acknowledge the tangible effects of privilege, power and oppression.”
Shikellamy State Park Complex
SUNBURY — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced the appointment of Andrew Leidich as manager of the Shikellamy State Park Complex in Union, Northumberland and Lycoming counties.
He previously had served as a park manager trainee with Bureau of State Parks Region 4, headquartered in Bucks County.
“Andrew has gained the right combination of managerial and administrative skills to take over the reins of Shikellamy, where boating, fishing and other water-based activities on the Susquehanna River help draw more than 285,000 visitors a year,” said Dunn. “His qualifications are a perfect match for the 130-acre park and the increasingly popular impoundment created by its inflatable dam.”
Leidich will be based at a state park where the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam forms the 3,060-acre Lake Augusta on the Susquehanna. The Fabridam, the largest inflatable dam in the world, gives boaters access to safe, deep water where unlimited horsepower motors are permitted and more than 350 mooring slips are provided.
Warm-water fishing draws anglers from across the state.
The park complex also includes the 82-acre Milton State Park, Northumberland County, and the 20-acre Susquehanna State Park in Lycoming County. Both parks also are along the Susquehanna River, offering a variety of general day-use and water-based activities.
“I always have had a calling to have a career working in the outdoors industry,” said Leidich. “I can’t feel more excited than to begin my next experience as park manager of Shikellamy State Park Complex.”
Leidich succeeds Nicholas Sherlock, who was named assistant manager at Hickory Run State Park, Carbon County.
While assigned to Region 4, the new complex manager served as interim manager at the Tuscarora/Locust Lake State Park Complex, headquartered in Schuylkill County, and interim assistant manager at both Hickory Run and Promised Land State Park, Sullivan County. Previously, he worked as land manager for the non-profit Ridge and Valley Conservancy, Blairstown, N.J., and as a seasonal park ranger at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Blue Marsh Lake near Reading, Berks County.
A native of Sinking Spring, Berks County, Leidich, 25, holds a bachelor’s degree from Mansfield State University of Pennsylvania where he majored in environmental science and minored in geology.
Geisinger Health Plan
DANVILLE — Mark McCullough has been named chief financial officer and chief operations officer for Geisinger Health Plan (GHP).
McCullough previously worked at Humana Pharmacy Solutions as vice president/chief financial officer and also served as chief operations officer and interim president.
At Humana, McCullough was responsible for finance and operations for Humana’s pharmacy benefit manager, which manages $27 billion in gross claims annually for 10 million Humana members. He also oversaw Humana’s mail-order operations, dispensing 42 million prescriptions annually.
Before his tenure at Humana, McCollough worked for Kindred Pharmacy Services/Pharmerica Corp., Catholic Health Initiatives, D&R PharmaCare, Caretenders Health Corp. and Ernst & Young.
He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Louisville.
