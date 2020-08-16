LEWISBURG — Formation of a Congressional caucus was announced Friday which supporters say will shed light on management of the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
State, county and correction officers union officials joined Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) outside the Union County Courthouse to announce the start of the Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus.
“We understand that good, transparent government is not a partisan issue,” Keller said in prepared remarks. “With a $7 billion budget, more than 36,000 employees and 172,000 inmates the BOP is a massive agency with extremely limited oversight.”
Keller noted costly overtime practices and that short-staffing putting officers and members of the surrounding community at risk. A COVID-19 case spike, perhaps related to policies made at the top, has also delayed the opening of local schools.
“This is unacceptable,” Keller added. “We must bring greater accountability to the federal, unelected bureaucrats in Washington D.C. whose decision affect the daily lives of central Pennsylvania families.”
Shane Fausey, National Council of Prison Locals 33 president, told the gathering that the BOP had a history of making changes which directly and indirectly affect the safety of the community.
“While the inmate population has declined slightly, its budgetary increases are met with illogical staffing cuts and executive bonuses,” Fausey said. “The mission-critical staffing cuts in the early 2000s led to the elimination of a second housing officer in many of our high security housing units.”
Fausey said isolation as a result of those cuts led to the killings of two officers and hoped added accountability would result in safer conditions.
Keller stressed the bipartisan nature of the new caucus whose charter members included Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.13), Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.8), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.21) and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.15).
“The issue is that the (BOP) has been unresponsive to Congress,” he said. “What the caucus will do is make sure we don’t have everybody independently doing things that are unorganized.”
Some caucus members were also members of the House Oversight Committee and others. Keller said since the Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus is bipartisan hearings could be considered at some point.
“The (BOP) isn’t happy that we are doing this,” Keller said. “They don’t want the transparency (and) this is the first step.”
Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said the state corrections system exhibits the same lack of accountability as the federal prison system. He questioned how much consideration the public was given in decision-making.
Rep. David Rowe (R-85) noted that his father retired from a 25-year career as executive associate warden at USP Allenwood. However, a level of bureaucracy hamstrung the efforts of corrections staff to do their jobs well.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, added the county was made aware earlier this year that inmates alike were being moved from coronavirus hot spots to Union County. Officers were also being moved to hot spot areas which Boop said was frustrating.
“The federal Bureau of Prisons was ignoring every possible thing to keep our people safe,” Boop said. “This is an important thing coming from the Congressman.”
Commissioner Jeff Reber added that the BOP was apathetic when asked earlier this year to stop transferring inmates into Union County during the early stages of the pandemic. He said BOP policy has given the local community a sense of risk which did not previously exist.
