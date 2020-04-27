WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be featuring approximately 24 vintage motorcycles from a private collection as its summer exhibit, Friday, June 5 through Sunday, Aug. 2.
The exhibit, entitled “Harley-Davidson vs. Indian Wars”, will include a rare Cleveland bike, circa 1920, as well as the 1941 Indian, nicknamed the "Duesenberg of Motorcycles." A number of Harley-Davidsons, Triumphs and Indians dating from 1937 to 2018 will be featured. In addition, there will be kidney belts, H-D hats, artwork, posters and photographs to accompany the exhibit.
In preparation for the exhibit, the bikes have been photographed by Williamsport photographer Richard Karp, with the assistance of David Burke. The photographs will appear in a catalogue produced for the exhibit, as well as an 18-month calendar for July 2020 through December 2021.
A limited edition poster, designed by Dewey Oakes, Susquehanna Gallery and Frame Shoppe, Jersey Shore, will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the museum.
The exhibit is supported by a grant awarded by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau Travel and Tourism.
The museum’s operational hours are normally: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, May through October. At present, the museum is closed due to the pandemic measures ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf.
For more information on the museum and its reopening, visit www.tabermuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.