MILTON — Milton Area High School recently recognized Brelynn McCarty, daughter of Tammy Confer and Mark McCary, of Milton, as its Outstanding Senior for the month of September.
Brelynn is active in National Honor Society (vice president), student government (treasurer), Future Business Leaders of America, Spanish Honor Society, journalism (editor), yearbook (editor), Social Media Team (monitor), soccer and track and field.
Her awards and recognitions include 2019 National Qualifier, FBLA and Building Leaders of the Susquehanna Valley (graduate).
She serves as a volunteer for a local woman.
She plans to attend Elizabethtown College and major in occupational therapy.
