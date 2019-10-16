HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is reminding Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare open enrollment period runs through Saturday, Dec. 7. Any new coverage selected takes effect Jan. 1.
During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare, and current Medicare beneficiaries can review and make changes to their current coverage so it better meets their needs.
In order to help Medicare beneficiaries sort through their options, Pennsylvania offers free, objective health benefits counseling through the APPRISE Program.
With almost 600 trained APPRISE counselors in the commonwealth, the APPRISE Program provides free, confidential, objective, and easy-to-understand information about Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug plans, and Medicare Supplement plans, and allows Medicare beneficiaries to compare plans and determine what best meets their needs. The APPRISE Program holds Medicare open enrollment events through Area Agencies on Aging and throughout communities across the commonwealth.
