WATSONTOWN — A plan of action is in place, and Watsontown BoroughCouncil stands ready to act on at least one item contained in the 33-page document.
Watsontown Borough Council recently approved Watsontown’s Action Plan 2019, which borough Manager Jay Jarrett described as being similar to a comprehensive plan.
Jarrett said on Oct. 8, 2018, council tasked the borough’s planning commission with drafting the plan. Work on the document has been ongoing since that time.
At its January work session, Jarrett said council will likely identify at least one priority in the plan it wishes to work on in the year ahead.
The plan opens with a history of Watsontown written by Rick Wolfe and moves into a 2043 vision statement for the community.
“During the day (residents) want to hear the hustle and bustle of downtown as they stroll down a long, pampered Watsontown Main Street stretched full of their favorite shops and boutiques,” the document said. “During the evening and night hours, they want Watsontown to vibrantly ‘come alive’ as they visit their favorite restaurants and pubs.”
The 2043 vision also states Watsontown is to be “heralded as the Garden Village of Pennsylvania, known for its landscaping, its garden and house tours, its regional beauty and maintenance of its parks, its riverside pavilion and community walkways.”
The plan also notes residents wish the community to “become the site of a regional technological center for tech resources, tech learning and tech opportunities for business development.”
According to information listed as “third party data,” the average age of Watsontown residents is 39.2 years. The population includes 2,181 whites, 102 hispanics, 36 blacks and five Asians.
Outdoor recreational priorities were outlined by those who responded to a survey conducted by the planning commission.
In the survey outlined their recreational desires for the community. The results were as follows: Pool/water park, 78 respondents; dog park, 77 respondents; municipal boat dock, 61 respondents; splash/spray pad, 59 respondents; baseball field upgrades, 50 respondents; additonal playground equipment, 50 respondents; skate park, 34 respondents; outdoor fitness equipment, 29 respondents; tennis courts, 27 respondents; archery range, 23 respondents; volleyball courts, 19 respondents; disc golf course, 12 respondents; and bike trail, one respondent.
The plan estimated the cost of operating a swimming pool at $50,860. With that amount, the plan said the pool would have to have 233 daily paying customers in order to break even.
The cost of a splash pad was estimated at between $35,000 and $500,000, depending on the design.
In a survey leading up to the plan, street lighting was also identified as an area of interest. According to the plan, Watsontown has 209 street lights that are designated residential and 21 which provide special services to the borough.
The plan said the borough’s Public Works Department is currently replacing bulbs as needed and expects all to be equipped with LED lights in the next seven to 10 years.
Sidewalks and parking were also noted as areas where improvements could be made.
The borough’s recent purchase of the former Santander Bank building on Main Street was listed as a “potential catalytic project.”
“The full use of this building has, as of yet, not been determined,” the plan said. “This building offers many opportunities yet to be understood... this asset will be used to enhance Watsontown to the fullest.”
Potential listed uses for the building include a coffee shop, fitness studio or gym, tutoring facility, ice cream shop, photography studio, health clinic, IT services center.
Anyone with suggestions on potential uses for the building should mail their ideas to the Watsontown Planning Commission, 318 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
