MONTGOMERY — A fire in the high school tech wing resulted in Montgomery Area School District students being dismissed early on Thursday.
“We have had a small fire in the tech wing of the school that is under control by the fire department,” a posting on the Montgomery Area School District’s Facebook page read.
“All students are safe and accounted for,” the posting continued. “Because of smoke in the school, we will be dismissing students at 12:15 p.m. Also, all after school activities are cancelled.”
According to the Union County Firewire Facebook page, the fire was reported in a dust collector at the school. Extensive ventilation of the building was reportedly needed.
Firefighters from Clinton Township, Montgomery, Washington Township, Muncy and Picture Rocks were called to the scene.
