TURBOTVILLE — Under the terms of the proposed 2020-2021 Warrior Run School District budget, property owners in two of the three counties served by the district will see a slight increase in their taxes.
During a meeting held Monday via Zoom, the school board approved the proposed budget, with the final adoption scheduled for June.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said following the meeting the budget sets expenses at $23,958,028, revenue at $23,555,871, with a $402,157 deficit to be drawn from the district's general fund.
The agenda item for the proposed budget noted that real estate millage for the Montour County portion of the district will decrease by .26 mills, to 13.77.
For the Northumberland County the portion of the district, millage is set to increase by 1.44 mills, to 69.81 mills. For the Union County portion of the district, millage is set to increase by 1.6 mills, to 12.99 mills.
"There is no overall tax increase," Hack said. "However, due to rebalancing, two of the counties will have a slight increase."
Prior to Monday's meeting, Hack explained that Northumberland County property owners in the district will see their taxes increase by 2.1%, Union County property owners in the district will see a 1.2% increase, while Montour County property owners in the district will see their taxes decrease by 1.8%.
Rebalancing of tax rates between the three counties must take place annually as Northumberland County has not had a reassessment since 1972.
"The rebalancing occurs due to annual changes in assessed/market value in all three counties," Hack explained. "The certified adjustments used for calculations are lagging, so information used to calculate rates is from prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Any current changes in the market will be reflected during the 2021-2022 budget cycle."
He also provided examples of how the tax bills for three properties of equal assessed value — but located in the different counties — will be impacted by the 2020-2021 millage rates.
The owner of a property in the Northumberland County portion of the district assessed at $30,700 will see a $44 tax increase. In Union County, the owner of an equally valued property, but assessed at $76,000, will see a $12 increase.
In Montour County, the owner of an equally valued property, but assessed at $129,300, will see their property tax bill decrease by $33.
Following a recent board work session, Hack said prior to the coronavirus pandemic striking the board had intended to raise taxes to the maximum allowed by law in order to offset costs associated with a project to construct a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
In February, the board approved elementary school design development documents and estimates for the cost of the work — estimated at between $35.3 and $38.7 million. The board also authorized Breslin Ridyard Fadero Architects to proceed with preparing construction documents.
“The pandemic happened and we are seeing a loss in local revenue,” Hack said, while speaking about the 2020-2021 budget following the work session.
As a result of the pandemic and the related preliminary decision to not raise taxes, he said the district was initially facing a $1.3 million deficit.
In addition to the possibility of not raising taxes, Hack said the deficit swelled due to a projected 15% loss in earned income tax revenue, as well as projected assessed value and real estate transfer tax losses.
“In order to pare down the deficit, we have reduced the capital project line item by $200,000,” Hack said.
In addition, he said members of the leadership team reduced their building budgets by 10%. The decision was also made to not replace two staff positions which are open due to attrition.
High school Principal Marc Walter explained the format for the Friday, June 5, commencement ceremony.
"(The seniors) are disappointed we can't do more," he noted. "But they are happy we are doing more than virtual."
On June 5, students will drive their cars to the parking lot to the rear of the middle school. The commencement speakers will address their classmates from the rear of the school. The speeches will be streamed on Facebook live.
After the speeches are complete, Walter said class members will drive their cars to the football stadium to receive their diplomas in a drive-thru procession.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Recognized the following retirees: Dolly Anderson, second-grade teacher; Lois Barrows, middle school head cook; and Mary Knopp, elementary secretary.
• Accepted a resignation from Leighanne Crawford, varsity cheerleading coach.
• Approved the following teacher transfers: Catrina Russell, from middle school learning support to second grade; Brett Stamm, from seventh grade math to middle school learning support; Jennifer Walter, from high school learning support to middle school learning support; Kara Tucker, from middle school learning support to elementary learning support; Nicole Watson, from elementary learning support to high school learning support; Matt Watts, from middle school art to seventh grade ELA/middle school art; Heather Weller, from high school math to to seventh grade math; and Tricia Thomas from fifth grade ELA/science to second grade.
Denallen Beachel, a third-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Board member Linda Shupp was absent from the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
