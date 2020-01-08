WILLIAMSPORT — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election to Congress.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District,” Keller said. “Since being elected to Congress, our team has worked tirelessly to support policies that benefit small businesses and their workers, help our dairy farmers and agricultural industry, expand broadband access to our rural communities, allow our veterans to receive the care and benefits they earned, and advance Pennsylvania’s booming natural gas industry. I look forward to continuing to partner with leaders across the district to make sure our interests are represented in Washington.”
Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District is the largest geographical district in the commonwealth, spanning 15 counties across central and northeast Pennsylvania. Keller has made traveling the district and meeting with constituents a top priority, his team noted. In August, Keller visited each county twice, and attended every county fair to hear about the issues important to the district.
“If we are not out in the community hearing from constituents, we have no chance of getting it right in Washington,” Keller said.
Keller was assigned to two key committees: The House Oversight and Reform Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee.
On the Oversight and Reform Committee, Keller has been one of the most vocal voices in opposing the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
On Education and Labor, Keller has been an advocate for better opportunities for workforce development, lowering the costs of prescription drugs, and standing up for job creators.
Republican leadership also assigned Keller to the House Energy Action Team (HEAT) where he has been able to learn more about American energy policy and advocate for the benefits of the unique role Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District plays in the nation’s energy portfolio.
Keller and his wife, Kay, live in Kreamer, Snyder County. They have a son and daughter, Freddie and Jamie, and are grandparents of Karsen and Camrie.
