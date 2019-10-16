LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council agreed Tuesday night that a draft of a Human Relations Ordinance (HRO) should be subject to legal review.
Council determined by a 6-1 vote that Campbell, Durrant, Beatty, Palombo and Miller, P.C., a Pittsburgh-area law firm which specializes in public sector law, would review the draft. The firm was also selected to represent the borough in its acton against East Buffalo Township regarding the regional police.
The action was the first official action by the full council on a proposal which would add sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and genetic information to classes protected from discrimination. The language would be added to general prohibition of discrimination in areas of housing, commercial property, employment and public accommodation.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert advised against setting a cap on legal expenses accrued in the review. Expenses could exceed such a cap and only prompt another decision.
“This is probably something that is really important to have a good legal review on if you are thinking about adopting it, which obviously some of you are,” he told council. “It is probably worth $4,000 or $5,000 just to make sure that the language in this is legal and something that you want.”
Solicitor Andy Lyons said the borough has worked with the big firm for years and they have brought a high level of expertise.
“What they are going to have access to are any kind of court cases and any kind appellates and review of these types of ordinances,” he told council members. “There is a history of what you can and cannot do which I don’t know.”
Jordi Comas, Sue Mahon and Luis Medina, respectively Ward 2, Ward 1 and Ward 4 council members, had been instrumental in rewriting the draft. The idea first arose more than two years ago.
The draft circulated by Comas noted that changes since the process began included removal of a local commission to review grievances and that borough staff would have a role in handling complaints. Wording changes were also made in the latest draft to clarify sections including religious exemptions.
The draft stated nothing would bar a religious institution or legitimate fraternal organization from giving preference to persons of the same organization if the decision is perceived to promote religious or fraternal principles. Other clauses apply to room rental in landlord-occupied rooming houses or defer to state code for a full range of religious exemptions.
Comas, Medina, Mahon, Michael Derman, Susan Yohn and Kathryn Morris, council president, voted in favor. Gary Frederick was the lone dissenting vote. Council Member David Heayn was not present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.