LEWISBURG — RiverWoods Senior Living Community recently received a grant to purchase an iPad tablet to use in their Memory Care Residence. River Valley Senior Providers Group awarded RiverWoods a $400 Community Impact Grant to purchase the iPad for musical therapy purposes.
Nicolle Steiner, director of aActivities at RiverWoods, said, “Music has long been recognized as an alternative route for communicating with residents who have dementia. Music stimulates all of the brain, improving overall function of the body and mind. Music programs are often seen as a therapeutic mechanism that results in improvement in mood, awareness and quality of life for people with dementia.”
The iPad is also used to offer an “Individualized Music Program” to the residents in Memory Care.
“While RiverWoods provides many group activities, individualized programming is also very important and often the best option for some residents with dementia,” said Steiner. “Our goal is to meet the needs of all residents in a method best suited to each resident’s individual preference.”
In addition to music therapy, the iPad provides other therapeutic opportunities using apps. Many instruments are available as apps and can be accessed with just a finger tap. Familiar music can be accessed to meet individual choice through music apps. Spiritual apps are also available, as well as art and other creative programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.