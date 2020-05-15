NORTHUMBERLAND — Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
At the river bridge, contractor Trumbull Corporation will be working on the bridge over Route 147 in Point Township. Work will consist of installing stay-in-place bridge deck forms and forming bridge deck overhangs.
Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Motorists should expect delays. The work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites on both sides of the Susquehanna River, which includes areas near Route 147 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union and Snyder counties.
Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. is the primary contractor for the $52 million paving project.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
