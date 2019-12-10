Liberty University
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Cody Allen Williams recently graduated from Liberty University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice.
He was hired prior to graduation by the City of Lynchburg Police Department and is now attending Lynchburg Police Academy.
Cody is the grandson of Charlotte (Shoemaker) Williams and the late Victor Williams. He is the son of Todd and Melanie Williams, formally of Milton.
Bloomsburg announces commencement plans
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will celebrate the graduation of more than 500 students three ceremonies to be held in the Haas Center of the Arts, Mitrani Hall.
Graduate commencement will take place at 6 p.m. Friday. Undergraduate commencement will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday for the College of Education and the College of Liberal Arts. At 3 p.m. Saturday, commencement will be held for the Zeigler College of Business and College of Science and Technology.
To help provide a safer environment for students, family members, and guests and to expedite entry into facilities during large events, Bloomsburg University has implemented guidelines that limit the size and type of bag that is allowed into its facilities. Small clutches and wallets are permissible. Larger bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. Clear one-gallon plastic freezer bags are also permitted.
Top honor graduates will be recognized for having earned the highest grade-point average in their college. They are: Kathryn Rose Spirk, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and a second major in psychology, College of Liberal Arts; Taylor Cecelia Bozza, Bachelor of Science in biology with a sub-plan in pre-medical science, College of Science and Technology; Derek Grant Swartzentruber, Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting, Zeigler College of Business; and Danielle Ileana Ghingold, Bachelor of Science in education in early childhood (Pk-4), College of Education.
No tickets are required to attend the graduate ceremony but are required for Saturday’s undergraduate ceremonies.
