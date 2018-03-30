LEWISBURG — Seven pastors and a lay leader recounted the events of a day more than 2,000 years ago during a Community Good Friday service.
The clergy, and Bev Hoffman, Faith Lutheran Church lay leader, read excerpts from the Book of Mark. The New Testament passages covered the betrayal, capture, trial and execution of Jesus Christ. The pastors also offered words in prayer.
The Rev. Sarah Weedon, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, recalled the biblical account of a woman who offered an ointment to Christ from an alabaster jar, noting her generosity of serving others without accounting for the cost.
Hoffman noted the gathering was called to remember the suffering and death of Christ in the name of human transgression. In response, attendants were called to overcome evil with good and suffering with wholeness.
The Rev. Mark Reisinger, of Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, noted mankind’s stubborness in following God and asked forgiveness for times when the deity is ignored.
The Rev. Bill Henderson, Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Rev. Randy D’Angelo, of the Susquehanna Valley Metropolitan Community Church, the Rev. Jackie Heitman, Evangelical Community Hospital chaplain, and the Rev. John Colatch, First Baptist Church, also read from the Book of Mark and offered words of inspiration.
The Rev. Rebecca Foote (retired) filled in for the Rev. Peter Geschwindner, RiverWoods chaplain, who could not attend due to illness. She requested prayers should be offered for Geschwindner and other persons in need.
Darlene Stockel served as accompanist as the gathering sang a variety of hymns. Ravi Evans added a saxophone solo to the prelude.
