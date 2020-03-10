LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a Children’s Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21, at The Miller Center, Lewisburg.
The fair will include activities for parents and children focusing on good health, eating right, exercising, taking part in health screenings and making good decisions about healthy living.
A Kung Fu demonstration by Grand Master Fletcher will be held at 11 a.m. Three different areas throughout the Miller Center will feature YMCA program offerings at regular intervals throughout the morning, including dodgeball, soccer, open batting cage, football, imagination station, obstacle course, basketball, pickleball, Zumbini and kids yoga.
A beach ball will be given to the first 500 children in attendance. In addition, attendees will be invited to take a chance at a raffle for a limited amount of bicycles.
Parents will have the opportunity to talk to experts and explore resources available in the community for healthcare, child development, child safety, and more. Free visions screens will be available.
