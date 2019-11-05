LEWISBURG — Veterans are invited to tell stories of their service at an upcoming observance of Veterans Day.
The Veteran’s Day observance will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Lewisburg Builders Supply, 160 Hafer Road, Lewisburg. At 2 p.m. a retire-the-colors ceremony was planned.
Ravi Evans, Lewisburg Builders Supply sales associate, was credited with organizing the event. He said veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Afghanistan conflict were invited to attend.
“I think it is going to be great,” Evans said. “The guys will be able to share stories with each other as well as the community. The community can get more of an awarness of what our veterans do and what they are about.”
Photos of where and when they served were encouraged, Evans said. The veterans will also take questions.
The ceremony to respectfully retired worn or damaged flags will be done with the honor guard from the Lewisburg American Legion. Worn flags will be folded as taps is played then they will be taken care of properly. It was noted that replacement flags would be offered for reduced price for people who have brought flags in for retirement.
“It is the second year we are going this,” Evans said. “It was really great and I think the community will like it.”
Evans said there were many veterans in prior generations of his family. He has learned much from them through the years.
“Having a grandfather who was in World War II, he told me a lot of stories,” Evans siad. “I had an uncle who was in Korea and two who were in Vietnam.”
Liz Griffin, Lewisburg Builder’s Supply president, noted her dad served as a Marine and serve during he Korean War.
“During his lifetime (Lewisburg Builders Supply) was a veteran-owned company,” Griffin said. “That has always been very important to us. Now our son-in-law is in the Army and was deployed overseas. He came back in early October.”
Griffin said a remembrance table would be set up. Black Rifle Coffee, a veteran-owned brand, would be brewed, sampled and available for sale.
