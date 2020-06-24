MILTON — With the large U.S. flag at the Milton Veterans Tribute and Memorial Park unfurled while blowing in the wind, members of a committee organizing an Independence Day celebration stood recently in the area of the park and the Milton Moose Family Center while planning an Independence Day celebration.
Amanda Craig, along with Jesse and Megan Newcomer are serving on The Grill and Chill Fest committee. The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Milton Riverview Park, located across from the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street.
Proceeds from the fest will benefit the Moose and efforts of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) to renovate the Miltonian building and adjacent Riverview Park.
Jesse Newcomer, a member of the Milton Moose Family Center's board of directors, said the Moose formed a Millennial Committee in order to attract younger members to the Moose.
The only millennial on the Milton Moose board, Jesse said the committee had initially planned a celebration to be held May 8. However, that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When talking following a recent Moose board meeting, he said it was decided to partner with The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) to hold a celebration July 4.
Craig, president of the TIME board of directors, said it was a natural fit for the Moose and TIME to partner together to hold the celebration.
"The Moose has been very generous with us... with holding different events there," she said.
Craig also noted that the Moose building is home to TIME's office, the Milton Model Train Museum and a STEM area currently being developed in the basement, where The Jungle teen program previously operated.
With grants from the Degenstein Foundation and United Way, Craig said TIME is currently renovating a portion of its Miltonian building. She is hopeful the work will be substantially complete by the July 4 celebration.
"We are putting in a handicapped-accessible bathroom," she said, while describing the renovations. "That will also include a shower... We are putting in some structural things, some new doors."
She added that the shower area could eventually used by the Milton fire and police departments.
Eventually, Craig said TIME hopes to put an outdoor kitchen at the building, which will allow Riverview Park to be rented out for outdoor events.
During the Grill and Chill Fest, the When Pigs Fly Food Truck will be on hand, and other food items will be available for purchase. Games of chance will be offered.
Music will be provided by Smiler Grogan, Milltown Blues, and Bryan and Stick.
To purchase tickets, log onto visitmiltonpa.org or visit the Milton Moose Family Center.
Those attending must be 21 and older. Only 250 tickets will be available for the event.
