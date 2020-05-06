HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health on Tuesday released numbers related to positive COVID-19 tests by county and ZIP code. Numbers are as follows:
• Northumberland County, 107 positive cases (Sunbury 45, Milton 15, Shamokin 13, Northumberland 7, Muncy area 7, Coal Township 5)
• Lycoming County, 86 positive tests, 4 deaths (Jersey Shore 38, Williamsport 19, Muncy area 7, South Williamsport 6)
• Montour County, 50 positive tests (Danville 30)
• Union County, 38 positive tests, 1 death (Mifflinburg 9, Lewisburg 8)
• Snyder County, 33 positive tests, 1 death (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7)
• Columbia County, 298 positive cases, 16 deaths (Berwick 165, Bloomsburg 68, Orangeville 31)
There have been 199,925 negative tests statewide.
In nursing homes, Lycoming County has cases in two facilities, where 26 residents and six staff tested positive. Three deaths have been reported.
In Northumberland County, one facility has six positives among residents and two among staff, and Union County has one facility where one staff is positive.
Health officials have not released information about specific facilities in counties. Also note, ZIP codes cross county lines in some instances.
