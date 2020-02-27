HARRISBURG – School safety grants totaling $1,423,726 were awarded this week to 16 school districts in the 27th Senatorial District, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
Districts and their grant amount are as follows:
· Benton Area School District - $30,000
· Berwick Area School District - $40,000
· Bloomsburg Area School District - $35,000
· Central Columbia School District - $35,000
· Millville Area School District - $30,000
· Southern Columbia Area School District - $377,688
· Hazleton Area School District - $152,800
· Northwest Area School District - $30,000
· Danville Area School District - $40,000
· Milton Area School District - $423,238
· Mount Carmel Area School District - $35,000
· Shamokin Area School District - $40,000
· Shikellamy School District - $40,000
· Warrior Run School District - $35,000
· Midd-West School District - $40,000
· Selinsgrove Area School District - $40,000
Eligible uses for the grants include hiring school security officers, purchasing security-related technology, completing safety and security assessments, implementing violence prevention curricula, offering counseling services for students, and creating other programs to protect students.
The grants were awarded by the School Safety and Security Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) as part of the School Safety and Security Grant Program, which was created by lawmakers in 2018.
“I am pleased that so many school districts across our region have been awarded school safety grants,” said Gordner. “Ensuring the safety of all students and faculty is of utmost importance and this program provides assistance towards that goal.”
A total of approximately $53.7 million was awarded for 524 projects throughout the state in the current round of funding. PCCD received a total of 970 applications totaling $134.5 million for school safety projects in the current Fiscal Year.
