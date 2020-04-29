HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that there are 1,102 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 44,366.
As a result of our continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state is reporting an increase of 479 deaths today bringing the statewide total to 2,195 deaths in Pennsylvania. These deaths have occurred over the last two weeks.
Locally, case counts increased very little, to none is some counties. Columbia County continues to be hardest hit among area counties with 283 positive cases. The number of deaths in Columbia County jumped from eight to 14 on Wednesday. Positive cases by county: Northumberland 92, Lycoming 58, Montour 47 and Snyder and Union 33 each.
There are 170,518 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,698 resident cases of COVID-19, and 975 cases among employees, for a total of 8,673 at 461 distinct facilities in 42 counties. Of total deaths, 1,428 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
One nursing facility in Northumberland County has four reported positive cases among residents and two among staff. Among two facilities in Lycoming County, there are five positive residents and three cases among staff.
The state released no further information on facilities.
