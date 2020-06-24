BEAVER SPRINGS — A 31-year-old Virginia man was killed Tuesday when the Peterbilt truck he was driving crashed down a hill and overturned onto its roof along Route 235 in Spring Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Selinsgrove reported the accident happened around 6:34 a.m. Tuesday. Jerel Q. Harris, of Madison Heights, Va., was killed in the crash. He was not belted, troopers noted.
The 1992 Peterbilt 999 he was driving was traveling north, according to troopers. The vehicle was descending a hill when it went out of control, overturned, struck a guiderail and came to rest on its roof in a jackknifed position, according to state police.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
The roadway remained close for the duration of the day as investigators were on scene and crews cleaned the wreckage.
