HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health on Monday reported COVID-19 data specific to counties and ZIP codes.
The first two deaths were reported in Northumberland County, which now has 143 positive cases. Few new cases were reported in area counties Monday.
Lycoming County is up to 149 cases, Montour 50, Union 51 and Snyder 33. Columbia County still has the most of area counties with 337.
The number of deaths in Columbia County was dialed down to 29 on Monday. Lycoming County now has eight deaths, with Snyder and Union counties each reporting one.
Cases by ZIP code are as follows:
Lycoming County (Jersey Shore 88, Williamsport 25, Muncy area 7, South Williamsport 6)
Northumberland County (Sunbury 54, Milton 19, Shamokin 13, Northumberland 13, Mount Carmel 9, Muncy area 7, Watsontown 6, Coal Township 5)
Montour County (Danville 29)
Union County (Lewisburg 16, Mifflinburg 10, Winfield 6)
Snyder County (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7, Winfield 6)
Columbia County (Berwick 174, Bloomsburg 75, Orangeville 43, Catawissa 12, Benton 7, Millville 5)
The state also reported an additional case in another Union County nursing facility. The state has released no information on which facilities have positive cases. Both cases are among staff in Union County.
Northumberland County has one facility with a positive case, and that is with a resident.
Lycoming County has three facilities with 72 cases among residents, 14 among staff, and eight deaths.
Columbia County has three facilities, with 98 cases among residents, 34 among staff and 29 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.