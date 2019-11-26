MIFFLINBURG — The annual tree lighting and business open house takes place Sunday in Mifflinburg.
Music, shopping, demonstrations, refreshments, Santa Claus and of course, the lighting of the Community Christmas tree are planned.
The Business Open House is from 5 to 8 p.m. This year the following downtown businesses will be open with sales, demonstrations, refreshments and more: The Stamm House, Barb’s Bouquet, The American Rescue Workers, Cooney Photography with Good Time 4-H, Stacey’s Towels & Gifts, Oma’s Antique Emporium, Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers, Out Shine Promotions, The Scarlet D Tavern, the Masons PLUS setting up shop will be Gable House Bakery, the Buggy Museum, the Blue Moose, Heritage Printing and Design and MHRA.
There will be a scavenger hunt starting at 5:30 and a judged storefront decorating contest. New this year is a coloring contest for all ages. The coloring page is designed by Bridget Catherman and you can find it at Heritage Printers, 229 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, or on its Facebook page. Entries must be turned in to the table in front of the MHRA office by 6:15 p.m. so that they can be judged and the winner announced before the tree lighting. Winners will receive prizes and their entries will be framed and displayed at the Elias Center during Christkindl.
The 300 Block of Chestnut Street closes down at 6:30 and KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner will entertain on the steps of the old borough building. Santa Claus will make a visit just in time for Mayor David Cooney — who promises a special surprise — to flip the switch at 7 p.m. Mifflinburg Hose Company will feature homemade cookies and hot chocolate. Santa will set up shop in there as well to greet children and give them an opportunity to get their wish lists to him.
