McEWENSVILLE — Chris Smeal knows what it’s like to be a struggling musician hoping to make a breakthrough. He believes his breakthrough is right around the corner.
Smeal, who grew up in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and now lives in McEwensville, is hoping to release his first CD by January. He believes his music career will take off in full force once the CD is released.
“It’s tough (being a musician), especially when you’re in an area that doesn’t have much music,” he said. “The music scene isn’t as huge here as it was back home.”
Smeal formed a band, The Chris Smeal Band, which will soon be recording its first CD at Green Valley Recording in Hughesville.
In addition to Smeal, the band is comprised of Kathy Fitzwater on drums and Michael Chopak on bass.
“Both are phenomenal musicians,” Smeal said. “Mike plays multiple instruments, just like I do... I do all the singing.”
The CD, titled “The Feeling of the Blues,” will feature original music by Smeal.
“I’ve been playing (guitar) since the age of 7,” Smeal said.
“I saw my uncle playing a guitar,” he continued. “He said ‘try this.’ He gave me the first guitar. I started playing and just took off.”
Smeal is unsure why he loves music so much, but said it’s a part of who he is.
“When I was in high school, I liked to play drums, bass and keyboards,” he said. “I got into guitar lessons and started to learn (music) theory.”
His teacher, Jack Thurman, was an inspiration to Smeal.
“I owe a lot to Jack Thurman,” Smeal said. “He took me under the wing... He said ‘you’re going to learn the blues.’ That’s what started my journey into jazz and blues.”
Smeal later became involved with the Niagara Falls-area band Junkyard Dogs.
“I was a roadie of theirs, moved all the equipment,” he said. “They are like family to me. The band is made up of some of the best blues musicians I know.”
Locally, Smeal said he’s played with the band Bad Karma.
Earlier this summer, Smeal was able to play alongside Christone Kingfish Ingram at a blues festival in Nescopeck.
As a result of that performance, Smeal said his band is now on a list of groups to be invited to play at the festival next year.
Once its released, Smeal said his CD will be available for purchase or download online. A website for Smeal’s band is in the final stages of development.
