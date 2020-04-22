TURBOTVILLE — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Turbotville Area Community Carnival has been canceled.
The carnival committee released a statement Wednesday stating the decision to cancel the carnival was made during a meeting held on Monday.
The statement noted that the carnival was to have been held June 1-6, but has been canceled due to the pandemic.
"Thank you for your past support and we will see you all in 2021," the statement said.
The Turbotville Area Community Carnival Committee took over organizing the community's annual carnival in 2014 from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
The fire department still holds an annual carnival in the Watsontown Memorial Park. That carnival is scheduled for June 8-14.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk previously said the department will likely have to make a decision in early May on whether that carnival will be able to be held.
