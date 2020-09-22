LEWISBURG — Transactions of $1 million or more were recently recorded by the Union County Register and Recorder.
Ownership of property at 103 Main St., Hartleton was transferred from Dollar Texas Properties XVII LLC and Hartleton DDP LLC to Julie L. Bell and Julie L. Bell revocable trust for $1,484,871. The 1.5 acre site, sale recorded Sept. 14, is now the address of a Dollar General retail store.
Several properties in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Union Township were transferred from the estate of Ronald L. Gruenberg and Debra A. Gruenberg to Harmony Corp. LLC for a total of $1,247,900.
Lewisburg properties included a two-story dwelling at 341-343 N. Third St., a duplex house at 31 N. Eighth St. and a property at 426 St. John St.
Mifflinburg properties included two-story structure at 264 Woodlawn Lane, a two-story frame apartment structure at 266 Woodlawn Estates and a 0.55 acre property at 272 Woodland Estates.
Other properties recorded Aug. 28 included 0.05 acres at 440 Chestnut St. with a two-story frame dwelling and one-half acre with a two-story house along Route 304 in the Dry Valley area.
Harmony Corp LLC, based in Montandon, was listed as a limited liability company founded more than two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.