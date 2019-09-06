NCPA Red Cross responding to Dorian

LEWISBURG — With Hurricane Dorian battering the southeastern seaboard, five volunteers and two staff members from the North Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross have been deployed to assist those impacted by the disaster.
Tom Szulanczyk, the chapter executive director, said those volunteers and staff members from his chapter’s 10-county coverage area are part of a group of 33 from the region who have been deployed by the American Red Cross to assist those impacted by the hurricane.
Szulanczyk said the volunteers from his chapter who have been deployed are from Middleburg, Bloomsburg and Williamsport. Some of the volunteers were sent to Palm Beach, Fla., while others went to North Carolina.
“They are staged for sheltering,” Szulanczyk said. “The Red Cross has expertise in managing shelters. That’s what our folks are doing, at this point.”
In addition to those who have already been deployed, the North Central Pennsylvania Chapter has a team of volunteers on standby to potentially respond with the chapter’s emergency response vehicle (ERV).
“That vehicle will be use to distribute meals into the affected communities,” Szulanczyk said. “We are waiting to see where the greatest impact will be on the East Coast. We don’t know where to send those (volunteers) yet.”
While a number of Red Cross volunteers and staff were initially sent to Florida, given the changing direction of the hurricane Szulanczyk said Red Cross management is evaluating whether to relocate those individuals to North and South Carolina.
“The last we heard, there were 60,000 or more people that will probably need to be sheltered (in the Carolinas),” he said.
Szulanczyk said chapter representatives participate in daily phone calls to stay abreast of what will be needed as disasters such as Hurricane Dorian develop.
“We have an ongoing training program for our volunteers who will deploy,” he explained. “Throughout the year, they receive training on mass feeding, mass care, emergency vehicle driving.”
As a hurricane is forming, volunteers are polled to find out who may be available for deployment.
“In our chapter alone, that’s close to 300 volunteers,” Szulanczyk said. “We line folks up in advance so they can take care of their personal needs here... The call comes in, and they typically have a few hours to a day (to leave for the deployment).”
He noted that the volunteers either fly or drive to their destination.
“The Red Cross incurs expenses for them in the run up to deployment and throughout the deployment,” Szulanczyk said. “That is in addition to what we use to render assistance.”
As of Wednesday, he said the American Red Cross was estimating it would spend between $5 and $10 million throughout Hurricane Dorian. He also noted that 1,900 individuals from across the nation have been deployed by the organization.
“A typical deployment is two weeks,” Szulanczyk said. “We know that the sheltering may be needed for longer than two weeks. We will rotate staff and volunteers out as needed.”
In addition to the American Red Cross response to the hurricane, Szulanczyk said 200 volunteers with the Bahamas Red Cross are on alert to respond to the destruction caused by Dorian in the islands.
The impacts of the hurricane will also be felt across the United States.
“In the affected areas during the hurricane, there will be many blood drives that are cancelled,” Szulanczyk said. “We will need, now more than ever, blood donors just to maintain our current needs.”
For information on contributing to American Red Cross disaster relief efforts, or on volunteering with the organization, visit redcross.org.
