ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2019-2020 academic year.
A virtual celebration was held May 8 at rit.edu/classof2020.
The following Lewisburg residents received degrees:
• Carter Kerstetter received a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
• Brittani Hook received a CT in echocardiography.
• Dominico Tran received a Bachelor of Science in web and mobile computing.
