BERWICK — Six area veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country.
Lee Martz, of Berwick, served in the US Army Signal Corps from 1968-1971. He was a cryptographer operator and repairman. His job was to code and decode messages as well as keep the machines in working order. Martz was deployed to Chu Lai in Vietnam where he worked at the main station but also had to go to the field stations as well. After a year in Vietnam, he was with the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas, where he participated in a REFORGER exercise in Germany. His quilt was pieced by Patti Deitrich and quilted by Lori Hamilton.
Stephen Molnar, of Berwick, served in the US Air Force from 1965-1968. He was an air traffic controller at Topsham Air Force Station in Brunswick, Maine, for 15 months. Later Molnar was transferred to the Philippines for over a year. The Philippines was used as a base for him to go on several-week missions to various places in Vietnam where they would set up radar stations. He left the service as a sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Dorothy Crouse and quilted by Tania Dressler.
David Weaver, of Berwick, served in the US Air Force from 1969-1975. He was an aircraft maintenance specialist and an aircraft mechanic on KC-135 Stratotankers and B-52 bombers. Weaver served at the Strategic Air Command Base in Westover, Mass. Overseas, he served at Kadena Air Base on Okinawa and Anderson AFB on Guam which was used by B-52s to make bombing runs to Vietnam and back. His other stateside base was Offutt AFB, Neb. He left the service as a sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Renee Smith and quilted by Wendy Wolfe.
Rich Capece, of Berwick, served in the US Army from 1971-1979. He was an avionics repairman specializing on radios for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters. He served with the 120th Assault Helicopter Company at Long Binh in Vietnam. Capece also served at Fort Gordon, Ga., as an instructor, at Fort Campbell, Ky., in charge of communication equipment, and with the 1st Aviation Brigade near the Demilitarized Zone in Korea. He left the service as a specialist 5th class. His quilt was pieced by Linda Webster and quilted by Jill Shaw.
Vito Covino, of Berwick, served in the US Army from 1969-1970. He was a track and wheeled vehicle mechanic. He served at Phu Bai, Hue, and Camp Eagle in Vietnam with the 1st Logistical Command. They retrieved and repaired damaged or broken-down tanks. Covino also had permanent guard duty for three to four months. He left the service as an E-4. His quilt was pieced by Quilters in Bloom and quilted by Katherine Girton.
Chad Fedder, of Berwick, served in the US Navy from 1993-1997. He was a Navy corpsman with the Fleet Marine Force. Fedder was with a rapid response Scout Sniper Platoon of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines. They participated in humanitarian missions in Bosnia-Herzegovina helping the civilian population and in several African nations protecting and evacuating American and African personnel during uprisings. He left service as an E-4. His quilt was pieced by Debbie Stempien and quilted by Kristin Bowyer.
Awarding the quilts were Crouse and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
