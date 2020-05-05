LEWISBURG — West Branch Rental, a long-time fixture in the Lewisburg community, remained open as an essential business during the shutdown.
When the governor's "yellow light" takes hold, one of its managers said it will mean more customers coming their way. The source for equipment rental ranging from generators to construction items was busy preparing.
"We are basically sanitizing everything, all the equipment that comes in and out," said Derek Driver, managing member. "Everything at the counter we're sanitizing as people come in and having them use new pens each time."
A table will also be in place at West Branch Rental to help maintain safe distance.
"We are trying to get back to normal with everything for the new standards for keeping people safe," Driver said. "We want to get as much equipment out as possible and get people rolling with construction since they've been shut down."
Because of the easing of the shutdown, Driver said construction has been starting up all at once. Mini-excavators aerial lifts and skid loaders would be available. They've also seen some people coming in for equipment for smaller household projects.
Meantime, Driver said they would adapt with new regulations as they come out.
"We're still here and helping," he added. "Anything we can do to make anyone's life a little easier, we'd be happy to help."
Driver said a West Branch Rental store in Selinsgrove was planned for a soft opening last month. Instead, the soft opening happened about a week ago with a bigger opening announcement to come.
