SUNBURY — A hearing scheduled for Thursday morning at the Northumberland County Courthouse to determine whether evidence from the 1986 Rickey Wolfe murder should be preserved was called off, according to a spokesperson from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
Earlier this month, Sunbury Attorney Joel Wiest reportedly learned Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg were destroying evidence from past cases.
On behalf of his client, Scott Schaeffer of Sunbury, Wiest filed a motion seeking to preserve evidence related to the Wolfe murder case.
Schaeffer was convicted of the murder in 1990. In 2004, he pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The plea, which allowed Schaeffer to be released from prison, came after alleged co-conspirator Robert Hummel admitted he lied under oath about Schaeffer’s involvement in the murder.
Schaeffer has requested DNA evidence in the Wolfe case be tested to prove he was not at the scene when the murder occurred.
According to the response The Standard-Journal received from an inquiry sent to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Press Office, Schaeffer has filed a motion for DNA testing, which the presiding judge in Dauphin County has not yet ruled on.
“State police has the evidence,” the email from the Attorney General’s Press Office said. “The court order (to preserve evidence) is just a precaution.”
Reports this week said Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark issued an order barring Pennsylvania State Police from destroying evidence in the Wolfe case, pending further order from the court.
Thursday’s hearing in Northumberland County — with the Attorney General’s Office representing the state and Wiest representing Scheaffer — had been set to further decide the matter. However, the email from the Attorney General’s Press Office said both sides decided the hearing was not necessary.
“The attorneys agreed the hearing was not needed before today,” the email said. “The judge issued a written order saying state police have to preserve the evidence.”
Wiest did not immediately respond to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment on Thursday.
Wolfe, who was 30 at the time of his death in December 1986 and listed as being from Mifflinburg, was found in a pool of blood near his wrecked car at a boat-access area just off of Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
