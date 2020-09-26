LEWISBURG — An online public forum with Buffalo Valley Regional Police will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 via the Zoom meeting platform.
To register, go to forms.gle/3R439gERP52zRKAq6 or visit the East Buffalo Township website www.ebtwp.org/eb/ under news and notices.
The forum will feature a presentation by Police Chief Paul Yost about current police policies regarding use of force, training requirements, anti-bias measures and complaint procedures. Small group discussions will be part of the program.
Participants without reliable internet or a smart device may view the program at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. Facial masks must be worn and the space can accommodate up to 25 people observing COVID distancing restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.