LEWISBURG — Bucknell University President John Bravman issued a letter to the community Sunday on the suspected case of coronavirus with a student who had visited New York City.
The letter is printed below.
Suspected COVID-19 Case from President Bravman
Dear Students, Faculty, Staff and Families,
Earlier today I wrote to inform you that a student was tested for a suspected case of COVID-19. While it will take 72 to 96 hours for the test results to be returned, I write now to share some additional details.
While I am unable to share the identity of the student due to federal privacy laws, the student reports that they visited New York City during part of spring break and returned to their single room in the upperclassman tower of Swartz Hall on or about March 12. Shortly after returning to campus, the student began to feel ill and self-isolated in their room. The student also sought guidance from the local Department of Health.
This morning, the student contacted Bucknell Student Health and after describing their symptoms was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for COVID-19 testing. In accordance with Bucknell protocols, the student was then transported to a non-residence hall where they will remain in mandatory quarantine while test results are pending.
If the COVID-19 test is positive, either the state or the Union County Health Department will engage its own protocols to identify and inform any individuals who may have had recent prolonged contact with the student.
Once the student left campus for the hospital this morning and after learning of potential exposure, we immediately sent staff to Swartz Hall to thoroughly clean the nearest bathroom, stairwells, public areas and door handles.
I will continue to keep you posted as more information becomes available.
My best,
John
