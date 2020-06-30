Milton Rotary holding flag fundraiser

MILTON — The flags which fly from the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge are durable and last an entire year, even when exposed to the extreme elements.
The Milton Rotary Club is making 3-foot by 5-foot flags identical to the ones which fly from the bridge available for community members to fly from their own homes.
Joe Kowalski, a club member, said the Milton Rotary Club has been purchasing nearly 20 new flags for the bridge each year since it was built in the mid-1980s.
Each year, he said the new flags are purchased prior to Memorial Day and given to Milton Borough to hang from the poles on the bridge.
“It’s something community members appreciate,” Kowalski said, of the flags. “I think it helps to show some pride in the community and, obviously, our country.”
He said the flags are a nice compliment to the large flag which flies from the nearby Milton Veterans Tribute and Memorial Park.
“It leads into the town,” Kowalski said. “I think it’s a neat lead-in to town, coming across the bridge.”
Tom Evans, the club’s 2019-2020 president, said the decision was made to make those same style flags which fly from the bridge available to the community, for a $25 donation.
“The flags are, basically, a very high-quality flag,” Evans said. “If you fly them on the bridge, they take a lot of abuse (from the weather)... If you go to a lot of stores, they have flags, but they don’t have the high-quality flags.”
“This is a nice, sturdy, sewn, nylon flag,” Chris Coup, who served as 2018-2019 club president, said of the flags being offered by Rotary.
Evans said the flags will be available as an ongoing club fundraiser.
“We have them for the Fourth of July, Labor Day, we are going to do a promotion of them in the spring of next year,” he said. “This is something we envision doing for a while.”
Coup noted that a number of the club’s fundraisers have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting cancelation of multiple events.
“This is something we thought may help raise some funds so we can continue to support the many community organizations and activities that we already support,” he said.
Over the past several months, Evans said the club has donated more back to community causes than is typically donated.
That occurred, he said, as the club wanted to support those in the community most impacted by the economic situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The majority of funds went to those organizations that supply food, various food banks,” he said. “We even included quite a few food banks that weren’t budgeted last year.”
The flags are available at the Coup Agency, 49 Broadway St., Milton.
For more information, contact the Coup Agency at 570-742-8736.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.