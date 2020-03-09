LEWISBURG — Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet and Applebee’s will host Celebrity Service Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Applebee’s in Lewisburg.
State troopers, local law enforcement and other volunteers will serve the public for the night. A $10 tip will earn a coupon toward your next dining experience at Applebee’s.
Proceeds benefit SVLE Camp Cadet, a one-week summer youth camp for boys and girls ages 12-15 who reside in the local area. Topics include alcohol and tobacco avoidance, self-esteem, discipline, teamwork and violence prevention.
