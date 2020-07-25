MILTON — Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township was closed for approximately four hours Friday night, July 24, due to a multi-vehicle crash
The roadway was closed from approximately 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 25, according to a release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road was closed between Old Route 45 and Housels Run Road.
According to the Union County Firewire Facebook page, firefighters from Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company and Milton, along with medics from Evangelical Community Hospital were called to the scene. A Life Flight helicopter was placed on standby, but not needed to respond.
Pennsylvania State Police have not yet issued a release on the crash.
