SEDA-COG housing work offers opportunity for general contractors
LEWISBURG — With Gov. Tom Wolf allowing construction to resume, general contractors have an opportunity to perform housing rehabilitation work with SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).
Teri Provost, director of SEDA-COG’s Housing Rehabilitation, said the program benefits both the local community and workforce.
“We know that along with many others, contractors’ workload has been hard hit by the effects of the pandemic. With our housing rehabilitation work, we not only help our communities by rejuvenating housing stock, but we invest in our workforce by bidding out to local contractors,” Provost said.
Contractors are especially needed in Bloomsburg, Milton and Shamokin. SEDA-COG also does housing rehabilitation work in the Borough of Berwick, Jersey Shore Borough, City of Lock Haven, Mount Carmel Borough, Mount Carmel Township, South Williamsport Borough, and the City of Sunbury, and in Juniata, Montour, Snyder, and Sullivan counties.
Housing rehabilitation bids typically range from $20,000 to $65,000, with timely payment to contractors.
Contractor work may include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon mitigation, energy-related improvements, and, if they have certain certifications, lead-based paint mitigation.
Interested contractors can meet with SEDA-COG to answer questions. SEDA-COG streamlines the process for contractors with a rehabilitation specialist assigned to each community.
For more information, contact SEDA-COG’s Danielle King at 570-524-4491 ext. 7325 or dking@seda-cog.org.
