LEWISBURG — The success of a series of outdoor movie screenings apparently led to its suspension.
Scotta Magnelli, Campus Theatre executive director, announced Thursday that “Movies by Moonlight” would be temporarily suspended due to the “high rate of popularity” of the series amid local spread of COVID-19.
“It has become increasingly difficult to follow attendance guidelines and ensure everyone’s safety,” Magnelli wrote. “The Campus Theatre board will monitor the situation and resume our showing of films as soon as safely possible.”
Magnelli added via email that people attending the screenings in Hufnagle Park were abiding by safety measures such as use of hand sanitizer and observing the properly spaced circles for seating on the park lawn. There were no further measures which could have been implemented.
“Movies by Moonlight” opened with a screening of “Jaws” in July. There were three Monday night showings remaining on the schedule. Magnelli thanked the community for making the series a success.
Meantime, the Campus Theatre has taken a step back from previously announced plan to reopen the theatre for socially distanced audiences at half-capacity. Magnelli said they would wait for the governor to lift the 25-person limit on indoor gatherings before taking the next step.
